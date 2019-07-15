B.L. Santosh appointed as BJP National General Secretary

Bengaluru: Senior RSS leader B.L. Santosh, who is known for his organizational skills, has been appointed as BJP National General Secretary with immediate effect.

Santosh who played a keyrole in the success of BJP candidates in the just concluded Lok Sabha polls, has been elevated to the past as a reward for his outstanding organisational skills, it is learnt.

BJP National President Amit Shah made the announcement yesterday.

B.L. Santosh has been named in place of Ram Lal, also a senior RSS leader, who is now poised to go back to the RSS.

Many top leaders from the State had eyed this powerful post and Santosh succeeded with the BJP top brass being very much convinced with his organisational skills.

Santosh’s appointment as BJP National General Secretary, will give a boost to the party in southern States, where the party does not have a strong base.

