B. Sharat appointed as Silk Marketing Board MD

September 30, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Outgoing Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Mysuru B. Sharat has been appointed as Managing Director (MD) of Karnataka Silk Marketing Board Limited (KSMB).

Within a month of taking charge as Mysuru DC, the Karnataka Government had transferred Sharat on Monday but had not allocated any post to him and posted IAS Officer Rohini Sindhuri in his place.

Leaders of Bhovi community had expressed displeasure over his sudden transfer. The Government has now appointed Sharat as MD of KSMB.