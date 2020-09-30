Facility Management, Cleaning and Hygiene Sciences courses in city

September 30, 2020

JSS Science & Technology University ties up with Academy for Workplace Excellence promoted by Schevaran

Mysore/Mysuru: The Academy for Workplace Excellence (AWE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JSS Science and Technology University (JSS S&TU), Mysuru, to offer a variety of courses in Facility Management as well as Cleaning and Hygiene Sciences at JSS S&TU campus.

The MoU was exchanged between Dr. L. Jawahar Nesan, Vice-Chancellor, JSS S&TU and K. Sam Cherian, Chairman, Board of Governors, AWE.

Dr. S.A. Dhanaraj, Registrar, Dr. Mallikarjun Aradhya, Dean of Research, Dr. N. Haraprasad, Deputy Registrar and S. Maheshan, Assistant Registrar representing JSS S&TU and Dr. T.N. Bhavanishankar, Director, Schevaran Innovation Centre representing Schevaran Laboratories Pvt Ltd., were present on the occasion.

Both JSS S&TU and AWE recognise that with the rapid advances in building design, owner and occupant expectations and technology deployment, there is an increased awareness in the need for qualified professionals to manage all these support services at global standards. These professionals are known as Facility Managers.

Facilities Management professionals can make a significant difference to the efficiency and productivity of a company, its staff and its clients. Using their specialised skills and best business practice, a company’s operating costs can be reduced while its productivity is increased.

The nascent Academy for Workplace Excellence is promoted by Schevaran Cleanfix Academy of Cleaning Sciences Pvt. Ltd. which brings together the wealth of global experience from Schevaran Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., India’s leading manufacturer of quality cleaning and hygiene chemicals with a focus on safe and environmental friendly product formulations; Cleanfix AG, Switzerland, an internationally acclaimed company involved in manufacturing cleaning machines with in-built Swiss precision and Filmop International srl from Italy who are the world’s largest manufacturer of manual cleaning equipment for professional use.

These industry giants have come together to ensure that world class formal training in Facility Management is available within India and South Asia.