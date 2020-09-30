Ramdas holds meeting to check Corona

September 30, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In the wake of spike in Corona positive cases in city, MLA S.A. Ramdas held a meeting of officials from various Departments and office-bearers of several associations at his office in Vidyaranyapuram recently.

He took stock of the situation and stressed on the need to create more awareness among the citizens. The MLA said problems are in plenty post-COVID-19 outbreak resulting in shortage of ventilators and oxygen, scarcity of beds and increased casualty due to non-availability of treatment on time.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has been requested to direct the District Administration to issue directions to private hospitals to reserve 50 per cent of beds for Corona positive patients as being done in Bengaluru and Mangaluru cities, he said.

Underscoring the need for compulsory test for all Government employees, Police and factory employees and their family members, Ramdas directed Police to act tough on those under home isolation but freely moving in public places.

While people must wear face mask compulsorily and maintain safe distancing, traders must not allow people without masks to enter their business premises, he observed. Fast food stalls must tell customers about safety, and use only disposable paper plates and cups, he said.

The MLA said many have become unemployed post Corona pandemic and they will undergo suitable training under the Government of India Skill Development Scheme to secure new jobs.

MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, District Health Officer Dr. Venkatesh and representatives of Industries Association, Hotel Owners’ Association, Cinema Hall Owners’ Association, Devaraj Urs Road Traders’ Association, Jain Association and Blood Donors’ Association were present at the meeting.