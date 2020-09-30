DC asks Health Dept. to reduce COVID-19 deaths

September 30, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The new Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Rohini Sindhuri reviewed COVID-19 situation in the district and also preparations for Dasara-2020 which will begin from Oct. 17.

Soon after assuming charge, she chaired a meeting here yesterday. The DC was informed that 70 static teams and 30 mobile teams were functioning in the district to conduct COVID-19 test. Health Department sought her permission to form more number of teams to deal with the growing number of Corona Positive cases across the district. She gave permission to form another 25 mobile teams and also required number of lab technicians and data entry operators.

Rohini also permitted to purchase 20,000 Viral Transport Medium (VTM) kits from the district administration funds in the wake of delay in the supply of the same from Health Department. The VTM kits are needed for the collection of samples from patients.

She directed officials concerned to take all measures to reduce the casualty due to the pandemic, and also said a meeting of all nodal officers deployed in COVID-19 duty will be convened soon to take stock of prevailing situation in the district.

MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, Additional Deputy Commissioner B.S. Manjunathaswamy, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr. Venkatesh, District Surveillance Officer Dr. Shivaprasad, Family Welfare Officer Dr. Ravi and others were present.