Pay Rs. 50 for Platform ticket at City Railway Station

September 30, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In view of the entire country going into an overdrive following the spread of COVID-19 contagion, the platform ticket charge at Mysuru City Railway Station has been increased to Rs.50 from Rs. 10 with immediate effect and will remain the same till Dec.31, 2020. The increase in rate of platform ticket aims to restrict the entry of public and thus avoid overcrowding on platforms.

The following special trains are originating/ terminating/running via Mysuru Station:

1. Train No. 06503/06504 KSR Bengaluru – Mysuru – KSR Bengaluru (Daily) Special Express

2. Train No. 06539/06540 KSR Bengaluru – Mysuru – KSR Bengaluru (Daily) Special Express

3. Train No. 06535/06536 Mysuru – Solapur – Mysuru (Daily) Special Express

4. Train No. 06581/06582 Hubballi – Mysuru – Hubballi (Daily) Special Express

5. Train No. 02975/02976 Mysuru – Jaipur – Mysuru (Bi-Weekly) Superfast Special Express

6. Train No. 06517/06518 KSR Bengaluru – Mangaluru Central – KSR Bengaluru (Tri-Weekly) Special Express.