Sweet shop owners sore over Government’s order on display of ‘expiry date’

September 30, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: An order by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) making it mandatory for sweet shops to declare the ‘expiry date’ or ‘best before date’ of all sweets available in the shop from Oct. 1 has evoked mixed response among shop owners.

A majority of them have strongly opposed this order as ‘unscientific’ and demanded the Union Government to withdraw it. The FSSAI had passed this order in March this year, in the wake of complaints from customers regarding sub-standard or expiry dated sweets sold across table in many sweet shops across the country. While this order will be implemented by Health Department Cell of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) in the city, it is done by Health and Family Welfare in rural areas.

Owners of sweet shops with whom Star of Mysore spoke expressed their reservation about the order. They opined more than serving the said purpose, it will make officials more corrupt.

Shivakumar, Proprietor of Mahalakshmi Sweets, said: “We are already displaying date of manufacturing and best before date on the parcel package. Going by order, we will mention best before date even on trays in which the sweets are displayed within the glass showcase. This will be followed in all our branches.”

Anilkumar, owner of Bombay Tiffany’s Annexe, said there is no clarity in the order and they have not seen it till date. They will take a call after seeing the order by evening.

Kumar, owner of Guru Sweets, one of the oldest sweet shops in city and inventors of ‘Mysorepak,’ said: “First of all, they did not have any objection if order was issued on improving quality but declaring best before date of all sweets was ‘uncalled for.’ The Authority has targeted only the shops but what about the sweets like chikkies sold on trains without any details. The order is only to harass the shop owners by officials to make money. Some sweets have hardly a day shelf life and what about mentioning best before date for them?”

Sonu Chandra of Indra Café Paras, said: “The packed sweets contain date of manufacture and date of expiry. Following order, they may put the same on the trays in shops for the sake of customers.”

C. Narayanagowda, President, Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association, said that already they were facing problems owing to food safety rules and the new order on sweet shops will further complicate their business. “We will oppose this order tooth and nail,” he added.

Narayana Kundar, Vice-President, Mysuru City Hotel Owners’ Credit Co-operative Society, said: “The new order will strangulate the already hit hotel business. The authorities can take action if customers complain of selling sub-standard sweets. The Government must withdraw this order in the interest of revival of hospitality sector.”