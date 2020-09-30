Babri Masjid Demolition Case: Advani, Joshi, Uma Bharati and all others acquitted

September 30, 2020

Lucknow: A special CBI Court acquitted all 32 accused in Babri Masjid demolition case, including former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani, former Union Ministers Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharati, of criminal conspiracy charges, 28 years after the structure was demolished in Ayodya.

Reading out 2,000 pages, Judge S.K. Yadav said the demolition was not ‘pre-planned’ and there is no conclusive proof against the accused.

The Court said a local intelligence report had cautioned in advance that unexpected sequence of events can take place on Dec. 6 but it was left unattended. The leaders present at the site during the demolition were trying to stop the mob and not incite them. Stone-pelting started from behind the disputed structure. VHP leader Ashok Singhal wanted to keep the structure safe because it had statues of Hindu deities. There is not enough evidence to support the charges that there was a conspiracy to demolish the mosque, the Judge observed.