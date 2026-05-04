Baby among three killed in car-lorry collision

May 4, 2026

Gundlupet: A three-year-old baby is among three persons, who lost their lives in a road accident between a truck transporting mud illegally and a car near Maddayyanahundi in the taluk yesterday. Seven persons have sustained serious injuries and are admitted to a hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Nasir (35), Nasira (45) and Mohi (3), all residents of Kannur in Kerala. Those seriously injured are 22-year-old Sania Mirza, 30-year-old Muneer, 26-year-old Nihal, 34-year-old Bilal, 28-year-old Shahala Parveen and 45-year-old Muneer. The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Mysuru.

All the nine persons, after attending the house-warming ceremony of a relative in Kannur, were proceeding in a Renault Kiger SUV via Sultan Battery to Ooty in Tamil Nadu.

When they neared Maddayyanahundi in Gundlupet taluk, a truck transporting black mud to a tiles factory in Kerala illegally, rammed into the car. As the air bags in the car did not open, the impact was so much that Nasir and Nasira died on the spot while Mohi died at a hospital.

Police, who rushed to the accident spot, cleared the damaged truck and the car with the help of a crane and local residents and made way for smooth passage of vehicles. The bodies of Nasir and Nasira were shifted to the mortuary and the injured were shifted to a hospital. Truck driver Ranjith has suffered a fracture to his leg and has been admitted to a hospital, Police said.

Gundlupet Town Police have registered a case and senior Police officials visited the spot.

Following the accident, illegal transportation of black mud to Kerala has come to light and the Police, who have registered a case, are investigating.