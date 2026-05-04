House burgled in city

May 4, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Burglars, who entered house through the balcony, have made away with 14 grams gold jewellery from the house.

The burglary took place at the house of Natiha Khanum in Narasimharaja (NR) Police limits.

On Apr. 27, Natiha, along with her family members, had gone to her relative’s house and when they returned at about 2.30 pm on May 1, the burglary came to light.

On inspecting the house, Natiha found the almirah forcibly opened and two finger rings weighing 9 grams and 5 grams stolen and lodged a complaint.

NR Police, who have registered a case in this regard, are investigating.