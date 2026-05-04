House burgled in city
News

House burgled in city

May 4, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Burglars, who entered house through the balcony, have made away with 14 grams gold jewellery from the house.

The burglary took place at the house of Natiha Khanum in Narasimharaja (NR) Police limits.

On Apr. 27, Natiha, along with her family members, had gone to her relative’s house and when they returned at about 2.30 pm on May 1, the burglary  came to light.

On inspecting the house, Natiha found the almirah forcibly opened and two finger rings weighing 9 grams and 5 grams stolen and lodged a complaint.

NR Police, who have registered a case in this regard,  are investigating.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching