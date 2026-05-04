Selfie Factory, a new attraction at GRS Fantasy Park in Mysuru

May 4, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: GRS Fantasy Park has opened GRS Selfie Factory, a 4,000 sq.ft. photo attraction with 20-plus themed sets at its facility located on Outer Ring Road in Metagalli, Mysuru.

The facility had a soft launch on Apr. 1 and was formally launched on Apr. 14, with over 30 local influencers attending the opening.

The attraction is housed on the ground floor, next to GRS Snow Park and is ticketed separately from the amusement and water park. Visitors do not need to enter the Fantasy Park to access it.

The sets include Neon Dreams, Tropical Paradise, Mystic Lights and Vintage Vibes and much more each designed as a standalone backdrop. An in-house café built inside a vintage Volkswagen van operates within the same space.

The venue can accommodate around 100 visitors per hour and has 10 employees hired specifically for the facility. It is open from 10.30 am to 7 pm on weekdays and until 8 pm on weekends.

Ashwin Dange, Director, Baliga Investments Private Limited, said “We have invested about Rs. 1 crore in this facility to give Mysureans and tourists a dedicated space for creating memories. The name is GRS Selfie Factory, but what we have built is really a venue for families, not just a stop for solo photographs. In the first three weeks alone, we have already taken bookings for wedding shoots and baby photo shoots, which tells us the appeal is broader than we had planned for.”

“We are not aware of another themed photo studio of this scale operating in India. Having invested in GRS UpDown earlier and seen the footfalls that attraction has been generating from across Karnataka, we had the confidence to take this next step,” he added.

The company expects GRS Selfie Factory to draw about one lakh ticketed visitors over its first year of operation.

GRS Fantasy Park has been operating in Mysuru for 26 years. It houses the amusement and water park, GRS UpDown, GRS Snow Park and GRS Selfie Factory, each ticketed separately.

Tickets to individual attractions, as well as discounted combo tickets covering multiple attractions, are available at https://grs.fun/.