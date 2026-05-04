Masala Dosa ranks 6th in world’s best pancakes list

May 4, 2026

New Delhi: South India’s breakfast king, the humble Masala Dosa, has secured the sixth spot on TasteAtlas’ list of the world’s 50 best pancakes, sharing space with global favourites such as French crêpes and Latvian potato pancakes.

From classic version stuffed with spiced potatoes to paper-thin varieties served with chutney-sambar, dosa has gained popularity beyond India.

In its May 2026 rankings, TasteAtlas placed Masala Dosa at No. 6 with a 4.3-star rating, making it one of the highest-ranked savoury pancakes on the list. Dosa, as a category, features at No. 15 with a 4.2 rating, while the crisp paper dosa is ranked 35th with a 4.1 rating.

The recognition is notable for Indian cuisine, as pancakes are widely associated with sweet dishes in many parts of the world. In contrast, dosa stands out for its savoury, fermented profile and distinctive flavour.

The top five features a mix of traditional and street-food favourites from across the globe. Latvia’s kartupeļu pankūkas tops the list with a 4.4 rating, followed by France’s crêpes sucrées with a similar score.

Classic French crêpes rank third with 4.3, alongside Nutella crêpes in fourth place with the same rating, while China’s jianbing completes the top five with 4.3.

The list highlights the diversity of pancakes across cultures, with dosa firmly establishing itself as a global favourite beyond its South Indian roots.