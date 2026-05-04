Launch of ‘Hrudaya Spandana’ Elder Care Centre on May 7

May 4, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: With the aim of introducing an innovative model for the care of destitute and homeless senior citizens, HEARt Organisation is set to launch the ‘Hrudaya Spandana’ Elder Care Centre in Mysuru on May 7.

Established on 1.1.2022, HEARt Organisation has been actively working in the fields of health, education and rehabilitation. Over the past few years, the organisation has gained significant experience by closely engaging with marginalised and vulnerable communities, striving to improve their quality of life. It has directly observed the serious emotional, physical and social challenges faced by abandoned elderly individuals.

In response to this need, the ‘Hrudaya Spandana’ Elder Care Centre is being established at Kotehundi, near Ring Road in Mysuru. This centre is envisioned not merely as a shelter, but as a comprehensive model dedicated to the holistic well-being of senior citizens.

The centre will provide safe accommodation, nutritious food, basic healthcare services and emotional support. A highlight of this initiative is its focus on rebuilding relationships between elderly residents and their family.

Speaking about the initiative, Shivakumar, Founder of HEARt Organisation, said: “Senior citizens are invaluable assets to our society. Instead of neglecting them, we must honour their experiences and emotions. Through this initiative, we aim to reconnect them with their families and contribute towards rebuilding harmonious family systems.”

HEARt Organisation appeals to the public, donors and social institutions to extend their support to this noble cause.