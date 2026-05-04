Arjuna Memorial at Hassan to open on May 6

May 4, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre has announced that a memorial at the burial site of Arjuna, the famed Dasara elephant, will be inaugurated on Wednesday (May 6) at Yeslur in Hassan district.

Arjuna, who carried the golden howdah eight times during the Mysuru Dasara celebrations, was known for his imposing presence. He died on Dec. 4, 2023, while leading an elephant capture operation at Yeslur, an act that is said to have saved the lives of veterinarians and staff. His death was seen as a significant loss to the Forest Department.

The State Government had earlier announced plans to build memorials both at his burial site and at the Balle elephant camp in Nagarahole National Park.

While the Balle memorial, highlighting Arjuna’s legacy and service, has already been inaugurated, the Yeslur memorial is now ready and will be opened to the public on May 6.

Both memorials feature statues of Arjuna, along with photographs documenting his role in elephant operations, wildlife rescue missions involving tigers and leopards and his participation in the Dasara procession.

Khandre said that although the Yeslur memorial had been ready for some time, its inauguration was delayed due to various reasons.

With preparations now complete, Hassan District Minister Krishna Byregowda, local legislators and other public representatives are expected to attend the event.