Killer curve Can a rope stop a fall?

May 4, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: A hazardous curved stretch on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway between St. Philomena’s College and Kempegowda Circle (Manipal Hospital signal junction), flanked by an open roadside drain, has become a major safety concern for commuters, particularly at night.

Residents of Bannimantap have urged the authorities to take immediate action to avert potential accidents.

The busy stretch, which witnesses heavy traffic throughout the day, has become accident-prone due to the absence of protective guardrails along the deep drain running alongside the road. Commuters warn that any vehicle losing control while negotiating the curve risks plunging into the drain, posing a serious threat to life.

Mahmood Bilal, a resident of Bannimantap, told Star of Mysore that instead of installing crash barriers or guardrails, a makeshift arrangement, a rope has been tied along the edge of the road with pieces of cloth attached.

“This appears to be more symbolic than a practical safety measure. The presence of an unprotected drain alongside a curved road is a serious hazard. If a vehicle loses control, especially at night, the consequences could be catastrophic,” he said.

He added that the situation worsens during power cuts when visibility is poor and the curve is not clearly visible to approaching drivers. “The lack of reflective signage, proper lighting and effective warning systems has further increased the risk,” he said.

Bilal said he had appealed to the Mysuru City Corporation, but no concrete measures have been taken so far. “Is the MCC waiting for a disaster to occur? Tying a rope between the road and the drain is neither adequate nor effective,” he remarked.

“It does little to ensure commuter safety on a busy highway that sees thousands of vehicles daily. Such makeshift solutions cannot replace proper safety infrastructure on a high-risk stretch,” he added.

Residents have called upon the authorities and the Mysuru City Traffic Police to take urgent steps, including installing guardrails, improving street lighting and putting up reflective signage along the stretch.