‘Bahuroopi Janapadotsava’ inaugurated
February 14, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Bahuroopi Janapadotsava, which has been organised as part of the annual theatre festival of Rangayana, Bahuroopi 2020, began last evening at Rangayana. The theme for this year’s theatre fest is ‘Gandhi Patha.’

Karnataka Janapada Academy President Manjamma Jogati inaugurated the Folk Festival in a traditional manner by pouring grains into the bags of folk artistes ‘Gorava’ and ‘Jogati’ at Kindarijogi vedike yesterday evening.

Speaking after inaugurating the event, Manjamma Jogati, who is a recipient of the Rajyotsava award and the Janapada Academy award, said, “Earlier, we used to say that TV and cinemas could have a negative impact on theatre activities, but now TV serials are negatively influencing every householder.

I would like to advise you to minimise your TV, mobile and other such media. Instead support theatre, folk art and other such creative art forms.”

“In an effort to preserve our folk tradition, we are organising three-day training camp in Udupi from Feb. 24. I have already interviewed the artists who have applied for pension,” Manjamma Jogati said.

Principal of Yakshagana Centre, Yaksha Gurukula Shikana Trust, Udupi, Bannanje Sanjeeva Suvarna and Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa addressed the gathering on the occasion.

Later, P. Yellamma and troupe, Hagaribommanahalli, Ballari, performed Jogati dance which was followed by ‘Gorava Kunita’ by Rajashekhar Murthy and troupe, Chamarajanagar.

