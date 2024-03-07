Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival- 2024: Folk festival off to colourful start

March 7, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Janapada Sambhrama, the folk festival organised as a part of this year’s Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival, was off to a colourful start with artistes from Gadag district presenting Jogati Nruthya and Geegee Pada on day-1 yesterday.

Earlier, the folk festival was inaugurated by renowned folk artiste Dr. Malavalli Mahadevaswamy by handing over the saplings to the artistes performing on the stage. Later, addressing the gathering, Dr. Mahadevaswamy said, it was Basavanna who had brought a sense of unity among the people by eradicating caste system through ‘Anubhava Mantapa.’

Expressing his happiness over this year’s Bahuroopi theme ‘Iva Nammava Iva Nammava’ based on 12th century philosopher Basavanna, Mahadevaswamy said that it was important to live in unity keeping away social evils such as the caste discrimination.

The folk artiste also expressed his concerns over mispronunciations of certain words in folk songs which gave different meaning to the song. “Many folk songs have been used in movies. However, while during the rendition of song the lyrics are mispronounced,” he added. Mahadevaswamy also enthralled the audience with the rendition of folk songs.

Speaking on the occasion, folklorist Dr. Jayalakshmi Seethapura said that folklore was a treasure that was being passed on to generations and added that Bahuroopi was an amalgamation of various tradition and cultures.

Theatre buffs, who had gathered in large numbers, were entertained thoroughly by the folk artistes. Department of Kannada and Culture Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, Rangayana Deputy Director Nirmala Mathapati, Bahuroopi-2024 Convenor Prof. H.S. Umesh, Folk Festival Convenor Geetha Montadka were present on the occasion.