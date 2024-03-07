Mysuru’s first all-night Natyanjali by Bhushans
March 7, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Bhushans’ Academy of Performing Arts and Visual Presentation, an Academy par excellence in the field of Bharatanatyam headed by internationally acclaimed Bharatanatyam artiste Guru Badari Divya Bhushan, has come up with a unique Natyanjali on account of Mahashivarathri on Mar. 8, where artistes from different parts of India will be performing all night at two temples across city.

Devotees can catch up with these performances at Sri Trineshwaraswamy Temple in Mysore Palace premises from 5.30 pm and Sri Chandramouleshwaraswamy Temple, V.V. Mohalla and Sri Chandramouleshwaraswamy Temple at K.G. Koppal from 8.30 pm throughout the night                              of Shivarathri.

Schedule

At Sri Trineshwaraswamy  Temple, Mysore Palace

5.30 pm: Inauguration; 5.45 pm: Suma Rajesh and Team, Bengaluru; 6 pm: Dr. Sasilekha Nair, Bengaluru; 6.15 pm: Dr. Vidhya Shimladka and team, Bengaluru; 6.30 pm: Abhyuday Dhyan Bhushan & Abhignan Vedant Bhushan, Mysuru; 6.45 pm: Shubha Rani Bolar and team, Bengaluru; 7 pm: Badari Divya Bhushan, Mysuru; 7.15 pm: Aikhyam Dance School, Bengaluru; 7.30 pm: Anuja Padave, Mumbai; 7.45 pm: Guruguha Natya Gana Nilayam, Bengaluru; 8 pm: Dr. Sapna Naik and team, Goa; 8.15 pm: Seema Jawahar and Team, Bengaluru; 8.30 pm: Rasika Gumaste, Pune; 8.45 pm: Kusuma and team, Bengaluru; 9 pm: Anjana Viswanathan, Bengaluru; 9.15 pm: Abhijnaa Arts Foundation, Bengaluru; 9.30 pm: Shreya Ravi, Mysuru; 9.45 pm: Shiva Ganga Academy, Bengaluru; 10 pm: Maithri, Bengaluru; 10.15 pm: Pushpa Krishna Murthy and team, Shivamogga; 10.30 pm: Shrikirti Raman, Bengaluru; 10.45 pm: Sri Durga Academy, Mysuru; 11 pm: K. Shravya, Bengaluru; 11.15 pm: D. Shamitha, Kalanidhi School of Dance, Mysuru; 11.30 pm: Kalarpanam Group of Dance, Mysuru.

The same artistes will be performing for 20 minutes each at Chandramouleshwaraswamy Temple, V.V. Mohalla, Mysuru, from 8.30 pm to 6 am next day and Sri Chandramouleshwaraswamy Temple at K.G. Koppal, the entire night of Shivarathri.

