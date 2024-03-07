‘Drought: Open 24×7 Control Room at all ZPs’
March 7, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge has instructed the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of all Zilla Panchayats (ZPs) in the State to open 24×7 Control Room to handle drought  situation efficiently.

That apart, Task Force headed by Executive Officers should be constituted at all Taluk Panchayats.

A meeting of Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) on ground reality related to drinking water situation should be conducted on every second and fourth Mondays for  three months.

Following the meeting, a media briefing should be conducted on every second and fourth Tuesdays about measures taken to address drought situation and drinking water crisis, to reach the information to public, added Priyank Kharge.

