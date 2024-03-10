Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival – 2024 | Guru Parampare devoid of caste indicators: Prof. H.S. Shivaprakash

March 10, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: “The saints were the best co-ordinators of India as there were no caste indicators in Guru Parampare (Uninterrupted succession of Gurus),” said poet Prof. H.S. Shivaprakash.

He was speaking after inaugurating a national symposium on Contemporary Interpretation of Vachana Movement, organised as part of Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival at B.V. Karanth Ranga Chavadi in Rangayana here on Saturday.

“There is an uninterrupted search for new things in Indian culture, along with innovations. The existence of Indian culture is not in Vedas and Upanishads. If one goes deep further they may be taken to 12th century that coincides with the era of Basavanna. Incidentally, Basavanna is declared as our ‘Cultural Leader’ and Chief Minister and the Government deserves appreciation for the same,” asserted Shivaprakash.

Vachana literature was not created by an individual but it was a mass contribution that includes inventions by individuals representing different caste groups. We can witness the influence of caste in Acharya Parampare. Hence we should come out of Acharya Parampare and embrace Guru Parampare, which is bereft of caste and also has the culture to deny caste influence. Hence the saints can be seen as the great coordinators of India, said Shivaprakash.

The narrations built on Vachanas are not directly dependent on Vachanas. The viraktas (ascetic person) interpreted again on sampadane (earning) and shoonya sampadane (nothing) and the present discussion surrounds them. In this backdrop, there is a need for interpreting the Vachanas. There is a belief that Shoonya Sampadane that reveals many of the truths related to Vachana tradition has rendered injustice to Vachanas, suppressing the voice of oppressed, hard working classes and women. We should discover unity and diversity that belong to different traditions, ignoring the principles built on ego. Such attempts are not made in Karnataka, he rued.

Presiding over the symposium, writer Prof. O.L. Nagabushana Swamy said “Some are feeling overjoyed with Basavanna declared as ‘Cultural Leader’. But it should not create an impression that the ability to question is lost. In the recent days, it has become common to pay an ode to Basavanna in political speeches, by narrating his Vachanas. However, we should analyse whether those leaders truly practice the values and philosophies propagated by Basavanna in their life.”

Convener of Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival Prof. H.S. Umesh, Joint Director of Kannada and Culture Department V.N. Mallikarjuna Swamy and Deputy Director of Rangayana Nirmala Mathapati were present.