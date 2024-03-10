Political leaders pay last respects to former MLA Vasu

March 10, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Several political leaders and dignitaries paid their last respects to former Chamaraja MLA Vasu who passed away here yesterday following illness.

Today, District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and former Chief Minister and former Union Minister M. Veerappa Moily to whom Vasu served as the Political Secretary when he (Moily) was the CM, were among the top political leaders who visited the residence of Vasu located on Temple road in Jayalakshmipuram and paid their last respects. The two leaders, who arrived separately consoled the family members of the deceased former MLA. Other political leaders who paid their last respects this morning included farmer leader Badagalapura Nagendra, Hunsur MLA G.D. Harish Gowda, Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Ayub Khan, MUDA Chairman K.Marigowda, former Karnataka Women’s Commission Chairperson Manjula Manasa, Siddartha Group of Hotels Chairman P.V. Giri and a host of other leaders.

Vasu’s body will be taken in a procession from his residence to the Congress office (Congress Bhavan) located near City Railway station later this afternoon, where it will be kept for some time for the public to pay their last respects. The body will be thereafter taken to VVIET(Vidya Vikas Institute of Engineering and Technology) located on Bannur road in the city outskirts where the last rites will be conducted later this evening.

On Saturday, Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji, Mysuru Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama head Swami Muktidanandaji, Vijayanagar Yoganarasimhaswamy temple founder Dr.Bhashyam Swamiji, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad, former Chief Minister D.V. Sadanandagowda, former Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, ‘Star of Mysore’ and ‘Mysuru Mithra’ founder editor Dr. K.B. Ganapathy, Public TV Chief H.R. Ranganath, Minister K. Venkatesh, MLAs Tanveer Sait, A. Manju, Darshan Puttannaiah, Darshan Dhruvanarayan, Puttarangashetty and Anil Chikkamadu, MLCs C.N. Manjegowda and A.H. Vishwanath, former MLAs L. Nagendra, H.P. Manjunath, B. Harshavardhan and Dr. N.L.Bharathishankar, former MLCs Sandesh Nagaraj, K.T.Srikantegowda, Prof.K.R.Mallikarjunappa and R.Dharmasena, former MUDA Chairman H.V.Rajeev, former Mayors Shivakumar, Modamani, Arif Hussain and Pushpalatha Chikkanna and a host of several other leaders visited the residence of Vasu located on Temple road in Jayalakshmipuram and paid their last respects to the departed leader.

Others who paid their last respects yesterday included District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal, former Presidents M.Chandrashekar and Prof.N.Girigowda, former Corporator Prashanth Gowda, Suyog Hospital Chairman Dr.S.P.Yoganna, BJP leader and senior Advocate Arun Kumar, leaders H.A.Venkatesh, M. Anand, H. Aravind, Somashekar,Kupendra Reddy, Salim Ahmed and Dr.H.N. Ravindra, Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda, Mysore Race Club Chairman K.M. Chandregowda, former Mysuru District Journalists Association President S.T. Ravikumar, leaders Vikrant P. Devegowda, Ravichandregowda, Prasanna Gowda, Pradeep, Kurubur Shantakumar, Mugur Nanjundaswamy, Thayur Vittalamurthy, social worker Bookanakere Vijendra and others.

Paying his condolences, Suttur Mutt seer Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji said it is sorrowful that former MLA Vasu has passed away.

Recalling the services of Vasu in the field of education, social service and the like, the seer said that Vasu was more popularly known as Mayor Vasu and this goes to prove his connection with Mysuru. Noting that Vasu was always responsive to the joys and sorrows of common man, he lauded the contribution of Vasu to Mysuru as an MLA.

Vasu’s fans and followers should continue the good deeds of the former MLA, he added.

Dr. Bhashyam Swamiji said that Vasu, who was more popular as Mayor Vasu, had donated lakhs of rupees to the several poor students.Stating that Vasu had told him that he should facilitate his (Vasu) son’s wedding at Vijayanagar Yoganarasimhaswamy temple in a simple manner, the Swamiji said now that Vasu has passed away, he finds it hard to express words. “I have the confidence that Vasu’s sons will continue the good work of their father”, he added.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Dr.C.N.Ashwathnarayan said that Vasu , as a politican, was a gentleman, having maintained dignity and public posture. Recalling the efforts of Vasu in the establishment of Jayadeva Hospital, Trauma Care centre, District Hospital, Princess Krishnajammanni Multi-speciality Hospital etc., he wanted the Government to name an Institution after Vasu.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T.Devegowda said that he and Vasu were good friends and both of them entered the Co-operative sector together. Though they were associated with different political parties, they had a close association. Vasu built a educational Institution and became popular as an educationist as well.

Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad said it was Vasu who had chalked out plans for the 50th anniversary celebration of his (Prasad) political journey, Prasad said he was deeply pained by his demise as he had lost one of his close friends.