March 10, 2024

Prime Minister Modi will flag off the new train from Chennai on Mar. 12

Mysore/Mysuru: With the announcement of one more Vande Bharat Express between Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, the rail connectivity between the three cities received a significant boost. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the new train from Chennai on Mar. 12.

As per the information provided by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha, the new Vande Bharat service between Bengaluru and Chennai will become operational from April 5, the services of the Mysuru leg will commence once the maintenance facility for Vande Bharat is completed and commissioned in Mysuru.

According to a notification from the Ministry of Railways, Train number 20663, the Mysuru-MGR Chennai Vande Bharat Express, will depart from Mysuru at 6 am and arrive at MGR Chennai at 12.20 pm daily, except Wednesdays.

En route, it will make stoppages at Mandya (arrival 6.28 am; Departure 6.30 am), Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) Bengaluru at Baiyappanahalli (7.45 am/7.50 am), Krishnarajapuram (8.04 am/8.06 am), and Katpadi (10.33 am/10.35 am).

In the return direction, train number 20664, the MGR Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat, will depart from Chennai at 5 pm and reach Mysuru at 11.20 pm daily, except Wednesdays. It will stop at Katpadi (arrival 6.23 pm, departure 6.25 pm), Krishnarajapuram (8.48 pm/8.50 pm), SMVT Bengaluru (9.25 pm/9:30 pm) and Mandya (10.38 pm/ 10:40 pm).

In his proposal to Railway Minister Ashwin Vaishnaw, Prathap Simha on Mar. 8 this year had urged for the immediate commencement of Vande Bharat Express services directly from Mysuru itself, given the recent alleviation of significant terminal constraints in Mysuru. This move is crucial to harnessing the full potential of this development for the region’s benefit, the MP noted.

“Persistent reception and dispatch issues at KSR Bengaluru City undermine the potential advantages of faster trains between Mysuru and Bengaluru. By initiating Vande Bharat Express services from Mysuru, we not only overcome this challenge but also enhance connectivity and accessibility for commuters. Additionally, introducing this service will positively impact the tourism sector in the region,” Prathap Simha added.

The existing Vande Bharat Train No. 06037 Chennai to Mysuru departs Chennai at 5.50 am and arrives in Mysuru at 12.20 pm. En route, the train has commercial stoppages at Katpadi (arrival 7.13 am and departure 7.15 pm) and KSR Bengaluru (arrival 10.10 am and departure 10.15 am).

The existing Train No. 06038 Mysuru to Chennai departs Mysuru at 1.05 pm and arrives in Chennai at 7.20 pm. En route, the train has commercial stoppages at KSR Bengaluru (arrival at 2.50 pm and departure at 2.55 pm) and Katpadi (arrival at 5.33 pm and departure at 5.35 pm).