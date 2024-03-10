My development works are my greatest strength: Prathap Simha

March 10, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: “If any member within my party harbours the intention to safeguard Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s position, they may endeavour to obstruct my candidacy for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. However, I remain confident that the BJP will endorse my candidacy,” asserted Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha in response to speculations suggesting the potential denial of his ticket this time.

Addressing a section of electronic media in Mysuru yesterday, the MP stated, “The Congress is struggling to find a contender to contest against me. Hence, I am fully aware of the strength I possess. Congress is well aware that Prathap Simha cannot be easily defeated.”

“The developmental works I have pursued in the last decade are my greatest strength. The constituents of Mysuru-Kodagu stand by me steadfastly and I have Goddess Chamundeshwari’s blessings. I am confident of securing victory with a margin of 2 to 3 lakh votes this time. Mysuru is known for tigers, but one should understand that Goddess Chamundeshwari is seated on a lion, and she will never abandon me,” he said.

“Every party worker holds the right to seek a ticket to contest. Over the past decade, I have dedicated myself to diligent work. Those who hold affection for me are plentiful. The nation desires the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again. While envy and animosity may prevail in politics, none have matched my level of commitment and there is a large chunk of people who want me to be their MP,” he noted.

“The fate of MPs is ultimately determined by the people. With 28 MPs in Karnataka, ticket allocations are merit-based, contingent upon performance. If my constituents are satisfied with my work, it resonates with the higher echelons of the party. I’ve led numerous developmental initiatives in Mysuru. My vision encompasses elevating Mysuru into Greater Mysuru, with plans to convert the existing airport into an international airport, metro and a Peripheral Ring Road, along with ensuring robust connectivity to Kodagu. My dedication to development remains steadfast and I vehemently oppose extremist ideologies,” he asserted.