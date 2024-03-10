Nitin Gadkari arrives in city

March 10, 2024

Lays foundation for road projects worth Rs. 4,000 crore

Mysore/Mysuru: Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari arrived in Mysuru this afternoon to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a series of road infrastructure projects in the Mysuru, Mandya and Hassan region. The Minister’s flight arrived at the Mysore Airport at around 1 pm and his convoy came to the Maharaja’s College Grounds.

At the Airport, Gadkari was received by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, MLA T.S. Srivatsa, City BJP President L. Nagendra, Rural President L.R. Mahadevaswamy and other leaders.

At the main event at Maharaja’s College Grounds, Gadkari laid the foundation stone for 22 National Highways projects (extending up to 268 kilometres) worth over Rs. 4,000 crore dedicating the project to the nation.

Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, MPs S. Muniswamy, Prathap Simha, Sumalatha Ambarish, MLAs H.D. Revanna, T.S. Srivatsa, and G.D. Harish Gowda, MLCs H. Vishwanath and C.N. Manjegowda and others were present on the dais.

Level crossings near Crawford Hall, KRS Road

For Mysuru city, Gadkari laid the foundation stone for multiple projects including the Road Under Bridge (RUB) project at the level crossing near Crawford Hall on the Kukkarahalli-Bogadi Road, aimed at easing traffic congestion. The Centre has already allocated Rs. 45 crore for this endeavour, which originated at the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar level crossing 1.

Additionally, Gadkari laid the foundation stone for the Road Under Bridge on KRS Road near Royal Inn Junction (Mysuru-Belagola section), targeting level crossing 5, for which a grant of Rs. 34 crore has been sanctioned by the Centre.

Ring Road projects

Furthermore, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari kick-started various road projects including the strengthening and improvements along with service road on the Mysuru Ring Road (length 32 kilometres) at a cost of Rs. 145 crore. These works will decongest the city and will provide a hassle-free movement.

As per a press release, the Huliyar-KB Cross-Chunchanahalli-Nelligere Road project aims to enhance connectivity between Mysuru and North Karnataka. Additionally, the construction of the four-lane Belur-Hassan and Yedegowdanahalli-Bilikere Road, coupled with the implementation of the Road Under Bridge at Hangarahalli and the Holenarasipura Bypass, is anticipated to reduce travel time by two hours.

New bridge for Hunsur

In Hunsur, Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone for a crucial and wide bridge across the Lakshmanatheertha River, which is expected to alleviate congestion in the town. The current bridge’s limited capacity often results in traffic jams, particularly for commuters travelling towards Mysuru and Kodagu.

Speaking at the event, Prathap Simha commended Gadkari for the ongoing development projects in India and specifically in the Mysuru region. “The significant progress we see is rightfully attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Their efforts have led to the transformation of numerous kilometres of roads nationwide. Nitin Gadkari’s contributions to the development of the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway are noteworthy,” he stated, highlighting the grants secured for the Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency by the Central Government.

The City Police had maintained strict security measures in and around the premises of Maharaja’s College Grounds, with thorough frisking and screening procedures for all entrants, including passage through metal detector frames. Additionally, massive LED screens were strategically installed near the grounds, enabling spectators from afar to witness the events on the dais.