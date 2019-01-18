Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival Seminar: ‘Women hating women is more worrisome,’ says Umashree

Mysuru: “I have no hatred towards men as most of the time they support us. But what is worrying is women hating women and if this stand or trend changes, then there could be much more gender equality,” said former Minister and actress Umashree.

She was speaking at the ‘Gender Equality’ seminar organised as part of the 18th Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival on the topic ‘Politics and Gender Equality’ at Bhoomigeeta in Rangayana premises, this morning and said only when women come out of illiteracy and backwardness can they be stopped from exploitation and for this stronger women should help weaker women.

Beginning her presentation, Umashree said, “This is the first time ever in my life I am presenting a topic at a seminar even though I as a Minister or even as an actress I had spoken multiple times on the topic. It is not only women in India but the whole world where woman is exploited by her family and society, thus having an impact on her psyche and her self-confidence and hence the question of equality for women is something that everyone needs to address.”

When it comes to woman, she has always played second fiddle through centuries and that is because man wants to keep her under control. “However, this scenario is changing and women today cannot be treated in the same way. She is gaining independence and questioning the ills of the society and rightfully trying to claim her place in the forefront. If we are given proper opportunity and experience, we will be second to none” she said.

Though Dr. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, gave women voting rights, the reality is that she has remained backward. “Why is it that when a person like me enters politics, people ask what are you doing in politics. Whereas, there was a time when the same people were asking what you are doing in acting as a woman. Hence, only if the mindset of the people changes can there be gender equality in politics,” said Umashree.

Former Chairperson of Karnataka State Women’s Commission Manjula Manasa later reacted to the views of Umashree, while writer and thinker Dr. Sushi Kadanakuppe also presented her views on the subject.

Earlier, Theatre Artiste and Director, Heggodu, Vidya Hegde presented ‘Performing the Narrative: Her Freedom’ based on Veena Shanteshwara’s story where through her narration said that right from 1972 when the story was written till the present, nothing much has changed concerning the situation of women in the country.

Rangayana Director Bhagirathi Bai Kadam was present.

