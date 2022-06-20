BAI hosts ‘mPower Talk’

June 20, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that everyone should respect farmers as it is they who provide food to all of us, Padma Shri Awardee Agricultural Scientist Subbanna Ayyappan said that though many countries in the world had rich gold deposits, they were woefully short of food grains. He was speaking at ‘mPower Talk,’ a talk show organised at Builders Association of India (BAI) auditorium in Vishweshwaranagar on Saturday.

Pointing out though many sectors shut down when the COVID pandemic broke out two years ago, the farming and health sector functioned non-stop during the crisis, Aiyyappan said that more than 30 percent population of the country is dependent on agriculture, contributing 18 percent to the GDP’s growth.

Bemoaning the apathy of the current generation for taking up agriculture as a profession, he said that there is a stockpile of 31 crore tons of food grains in the country, which is not an easy task to achieve.

International Para Athlete Malathi Holla, in her address, said that ‘Success’ is a seven letter word, which should come chasing us and not the other way around. Stressing on the need for leading a happy and peaceful life, she opined that self-confidence is key for achieving success in life.

Stating that she grew up without enjoying childhood and adolescent life as she was affected by the deadly Polio disease when she was a 14-month-old child, Malathi said that a positive mindset is must for achieving something in life.

“I would not have achieved anything in sports had I sat quiet always bemoaning at my fate,” she said adding that everyone must understand that there is a solution somewhere for everything.

Prajna Kuteera Ayurveda Centre Director Dr. Poornima K. Murthy and Pairee Group Founder-Chairman B.N. Chandrakanth delivered a motivational talk.