Bakrid prayers held in city

June 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mass prayers at Masjids marked Bakrid celebrations across the city this morning. The main celebration was held at Eidgah Maidan in Tilaknagar from 10 am. Sir Khazi of Mysuru Hazarath Moulana Mohammed Usman Shariffled the prayers.

Addressing the large gathering, Sir Khazi said ‘All Muslim brethren celebrate Eid in memory of Prophet Ibrahim Khaleelulla and his son Ismail Zabiullah on the advice of Allah, the Almighty.’ Sir Khazi appealed the Muslim brethren to maintain cleanliness in the city while sacrificing animals and not to throw waste on the streets while also not disturbing the neighbours.

The Sir Khazi asked the gathering to spread the message of communal harmony and to invite people from other communities as well to take part in the celebrations.

The Moulana prayed for the welfare of all citizens of the country and security of the nation.

Later, Muslim brethren exchanged greetings with each other.

Former MLAs Vasu and M.K. Somashekar, Star of Mysore columnist and noted Medical practitioner of the city Dr. Javeed K. Nayeem, Mysuru District Waqf Officer Mushtaq Ahmed, Mandi Police Inspector Nagesh, former Corporator Suhail Baig, Congress leader Shaukath Ali Khan, Journalist Afsar Pasha and several other leaders were present.

Police had made elaborate security and vehicle parking arrangements under the guidance of City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh.

Apart from Eidgah Maidan, mass prayer was held at all other prominent Masjids in the city including the ones at Tilaknagar and on Ashoka road as well as at Eidgah Maidans in Rajivnagar 3rd Stage and Ghousianagar.