Works on third entrance of Mysuru Railway Station to start in November: MP

June 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has said that the works on constructing the third entrance for Railway Station in the city, from Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) side, will begin in November.

The MP shared the details of the works during the review of progress of works under PM Gati Shakti, at the Office of Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division, here yesterday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had come to the city during International Day of Yoga (IDY) last year, had performed bhoomi puja for Gati Shakti project at an estimated cost of Rs. 483 crore, of which Rs. 346 crore has been earmarked for the development works of Mysuru Railway Station, added Simha. The tender under Gati Shakti project was invited on Apr. 24 and the technical bid will be opened on Aug. 30. Once the tender process is completed, the works will be launched in November and will be completed by three years, he explained.

The Mysuru Railway Station already has two entrances and third entrance has been planned on the model of Baiyyappanahalli and Yesvantpur Railway Stations of Bengaluru. The new entrance will be designed on the lines of Airport terminal with hi-tech facilities that include shopping mall, cafeteria and supermart among other modern amenities. Apart from Rs. 483 crore earmarked under PM Gati Shakti project, additional Rs. 200 crore will be spent on the development works of the Railway Station, totally spending Rs. 700 crore making it attractive.

Ashokapuram Railway Station

The inauguration of under renovation Ashokapuram Railway Station is scheduled for August second week. Henceforth several trains including Vishwamanava Express will be extended till Ashokapuram. The works on building Railway Overbridge (ROB) on KRS Road and underpass near Crawford Hall will also be taken up, said Simha.

Mysore-Varanasi Express train halts in Mysuru Railway Station for four days. Instead of keeping it idle, it had been proposed to operate the same train to Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu and the Railway Board has approved it. The Railway Board has also approved the proposal to name Mysuru-Chennai Superfast Express as ‘Nandi Express’, he disclosed.

“I have also requested the Railway authorities to address the delay in the journey time between Mysuru and Bengaluru, by taking measures to reach Kengeri Railway Station at least in two hours,” said the MP.

Mysuru-Kushalnagar Railway project

Survey works for Mysuru-Kushalnagar Railway project will be launched in September. The project has been planned at an estimated cost of Rs. 1,850 crore, with 550 hectares of land required for the purpose. The project cost may also escalate, added Simha.

Chamaraja Wadiyar statue

As a tribute to then Maharaja of Mysore Chamaraja Wadiyar X, who built the Railway Station in 1870, a statue of the late king should be installed in the Station premises. The related works should be included in Detailed Project Report (DPR) of third entrance works, the MP directed the Railway Officers.

SWR Mysuru Division DRM Shilpi Agarwal, Chief Project Manager of Gati Shakti Vishnu Bhushan and other Officers were present.