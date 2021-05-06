Ballari to supply 7 KL oxygen to Mandya District: Health Minister

May 6, 2021

Mandya: Steps have been taken to supply 7 KL of oxygen to district from Ballari in view of shortage of oxygen in Mandya, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar.

Talking to reporters after the review meeting of COVID-19 situation in the district on Monday night, he directed officers to take necessary steps to ensure that Covid related problems do not go out of control.

Demand for beds go up once the number of positive cases increases. The oxygen tank built in Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences should be full always. In addition to this, around 300 to 350 jumbo oxygen cylinders will be procured from Ballari to Mandya district, he said.

Quarantine must

The Minister said people coming from other States to Mandya must be subjected to quarantine. The district has 6,000 active cases and doctors must give good treatment to patients. Both the District Administration and Health Department must increase beds as the pandemic was entering rural areas.

The bed strength of Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences was 300 and it must be increased to 600. The elected representatives of the district are working hard, he said adding that Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish, MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah, MLCs K.T. Srikantegowda and Marithibbegowda have brought to his notice regarding the scarcity of oxygen.

The Government was doing everything to check the surge of pandemic, but it was not possible cent percent. Few mistakes bound to happen in this endeavour. Efforts were made to save every life.

The Government was in regular touch with Government of India for increased supply of oxygen and medicines to the State, he said adding that instruction has been given to form Task Force for every booth.

District Minister K.C. Narayanagowda, MLC K.T. Srikantegowda, Deputy Commissioner S. Aswathi, ZP CEO Divya Prabhu, Superintendent of Police Dr. Ashwini and others were present.