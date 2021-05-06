Karnataka crosses one crore vaccinations against Covid-19

May 6, 2021

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Health and Medical Education Dr. K. Sudhakar on Wednesday said that the State has crossed one crore inoculations.

In a tweet, he said the State has received 1,05,49,970 doses from the Centre and State Government has procured 3 lakh doses.

Vaccine is our biggest weapon to defeat pandemic and the Government is leaving no stone unturned to vaccinate everyone at the earliest, he noted.

Health Department officials said these inoculations comprise first and the second doses. On Tuesday alone, the State Government has achieved 99.36 percent inoculations.

He said, ‘keeping our hands clean is now more important than ever. Wash your hands and protect yourself and those around you.’

The State Government had kept the vaccination of people between 18 years and above symbolic as it is awaiting the vaccines to arrive from the manufacturers. The State Government has also decided to vaccinate all those eligible for free of cost.