Ban on single-use plastic from July 1: MCC collects Rs. 12 lakh fine, seizes 1,350 kg banned plastic

August 4, 2022

Awareness programme held on what types of plastics are prohibited

Mysore/Mysuru: Conveying that it has strictly enforced the ban on single-use plastic notified by the Centre under the Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021 by the Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has sought cooperation from all stakeholders in the city including merchants, shopkeepers and hotels and restaurants.

At a meeting called at the Old Council Hall of the MCC yesterday, Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy and Additional Commissioner M.J. Roopa told media persons that the nationwide ban is being strictly enforced from July 1 and so far, the MCC has imposed and collected Rs. 12 lakh by way of fine besides seizing 1,350 kg of banned plastic.

Under the rules, there is a provision for imposing a fine from Rs. 500 to Rs. 1 lakh and there is also a provision for jail terms up to five years. “Our objective is to penalise and prosecute the traders but to ensure a switch to more environmental-friendly and green alternatives for the larger public good. These are serious pollutants that have been banned and stringent action will be taken against the violators,” he said.

The Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules of 2021 bans the manufacture, import, stocking, sales, distribution, and use of 21 single-use plastic items. “We will impose fines for the first two offences. But the third time violation will attract the cancellation of trade licence and violators will be booked under penal clauses,” he said.

When asked about the manufacturing of plastic bags, plates, cups and other materials, the Commissioner clarified that there are no such manufacturing units within the MCC limits. “We are focussing only on wholesale dealers and traders who procure them from other cities and States in bulk,” he added.

“Initially, we create awareness and desist from imposing penalties. But we have no other go but to impose fines if the violations are repeated. The seized plastic was being shredded and was being used in civil works in a specified proportion,” he said.

Vijaykumar, environment consultant to Karnataka State Pollution Control Board said the plastic can be used for roads and the government has approved it. It is the best way to dispose of single-use plastic items.

e-waste collection from Aug. 8

The MCC will launch an e-waste collection drive across Mysuru city from Aug. 8 to 15. The MCC is establishing centres at different points in the city and the people can drop their e-waste at the nearest point. E-waste includes all electronic items that are outdated and not in use anymore, batteries, chargers, tubelights, CFLs. The collection centres are: