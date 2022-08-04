Pay pending water bills under new scheme: MCC Commissioner

August 4, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Appealing to those who have kept their water bills pending for a long, the Mysuru City Corporation has urged them to make use of the new scheme implemented from July 15 this year.

As per the scheme, if the bills are paid in one go, the interest on the amount will be kept in abeyance (baddi nischalathe in Kannada) for six months and compound interest and additional interest will not be levied on that amount.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy said that though the scheme has been implemented as it benefits the consumer, many were not aware of it. “He said the revenue collection is hardly Rs. 20 lakh ever since the scheme was introduced. The scheme will be in force for six months and people must make use of it,” he stated.

The total pending water bills amount to Rs. 220 crore and of that, Rs. 146 crore is the actual bill amount while Rs. 74 crore is the interest amount. Of the Rs. 146 crore, Rs. 108 crore has to be paid by domestic consumers.

“This is a one-time scheme and the residents who want to clear the principal amount can avail of the benefit. But the residents must clear all pending dues in one go and money cannot be paid in instalments. Also, the scheme is not applicable for commercial establishments,” he added.

The Commissioner said that the residents can pay their bills either by cash, using phone payment apps, or through UPI payments. The authorities will also collect the bills from the doorsteps of the consumers. In addition, the bills can be cleared at the MCC’s Zonal Offices and Karnataka One centres.