MCC to allot QR code for each property in city

December 20, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has become the first Corporation in the entire country to undertake the surveying of properties coming under its limits and geo stamp them for effective use of online platforms for payment of taxes.

In a press release here, Gurudatta Hegde, Commissioner of MCC, has said already property owners were paying tax for the year 2020-21 through online. 

To enable citizens to calculate property tax themselves, a new system is being evolved under which all properties under the ambit of Corporation would be surveyed and geo-stamped. Total size of property, floors and details would be surveyed and pictures of the property from three different angles will be captured. Then, Quick Response (QR) Code sticker would be pasted on the properties.

He said, each property would have different QR Code and scanning of code would help the citizens to get useful information such as water tax, property tax, trade licence and Swachh Survekshan. This would prevent people from frequenting the offices of Corporation for payment of taxes. Henceforth, people could sit back at home and pay taxes online. “The MCC is the first Corporation in the nation to launch this project,” he added.

Hegde said officials and staff from the Corporation would visit every house in the city and citizens must not only provide documents to them but also reply to all questions asked by them. They also should be allowed to take pictures of properties.

This will have links to vote in Swachh Survekshan, enable tax payers to pay all taxes from home from March 2021. It will have links to important announcements of the MCC. – Gurudatta Hegde, Commissioner, MCC

