Raided ACF’s total assets valued at Rs.4.41 crore

December 20, 2020

Assets 301.39 percent more than his known sources of income

Mysore/Mysuru: The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) have unearthed assets worth Rs. 4,41,52,952 owned by P. Shivashankaraswamy, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF). The ACF’s palatial house in city was raided recently. The officer’s assets were 301.39 per cent more than his known sources of income.

According to ACB officials, the raids on six premises of the ACF last Friday unearthed two cars worth Rs.14.50 lakh, two two-wheelers, 472 grams gold ornaments worth Rs. 19,90,000, 3 kg silver ornaments,  furniture valued at Rs. 8,30,000 and Rs. 18,66,500 cash. All worth of movable properties has been put together at Rs. 61,36,500.

The officials said Mallika, wife of Shivashankaraswamy owns 1.10 acres of land in Survey Number 280 at Chatnahalli in Varuna Hobli valued at Rs.11,56,250, 2 guntas of land in Gohalli in Yelwal Hobli, 1.4 acres of land in Chatnahalli in Varuna Hobli, one plot in JSS Senior Students Housing Co-operative Society and one site in Lalithadripura. In the name of his son, S. Ritesh, the ACF owns 2.20 acres of land worth Rs. 13,22,510.

Besides, in the name of Dr. M. Nanjundappa, the ACF has 1.36 acres of land in Hongadi village in Varuna, 20.64 acres of land near Chatnahalli, 18 guntas of land near Muddanahalli in                                                        Nanjangud taluk. Several other properties have been allegedly purchased by him and several names. The total value of immovable properties is around Rs.3,18,16,452. 

The disproportionate income of the ACF Shivashankaraswamy has been around Rs.3,31,52,952, ACB officials said.

  boregowda says:
    December 20, 2020 at 8:09 pm

    Smart ACF, may his tribe increase!

  Shetty says:
    December 20, 2020 at 11:38 pm

    Bore, Do you belong to this tribe?

