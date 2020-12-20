Road-cutting: Jodi Tenginamara Road repaired
News

Road-cutting: Jodi Tenginamara Road repaired

December 20, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Repair of Jodi Tenginamara Road at Bannimantap, which was cut at various points by CESC to lay underground power cables, began this morning.

Star of Mysore had carried the news titled ‘Road Cutters Beware! MCC is watching’ on Dec. 17, highlighting the problems faced by public due to reckless cutting of the road by CESC more than two months ago. 

The CESC contractors at various spots on the more than 2 km stretch of the Jodi Tenginamara Road had cut the road to lay underground power cables. After the completion of work, the contractors failed to fill the cut portion and asphalting it which was causing problems to motorists especially two-wheeler riders due to the deep cutting of road.

This morning, the contractor took up the works, filled the cuttings and patched up the cuttings to make it motorable.

