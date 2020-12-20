‘Janapada Suggi’ held in city sans audience

December 20, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: A variety of rich folk art was unveiled as part of ‘Janapada Suggi’ held in connection with World Folklore Day, organised by Kannada Janapada Academy at Kalamandira in city this morning.

Various cultural troupes such as Kamsale, Nagaari, Veeragase, Puja Kunita, Dollu Kunita, Tamate Vaadana, Gorovara Kunita, Suggi Kunita and Sambala Vaadana among others, dressed in colourful attire gave a festive atmosphere to the event before a handful of audience.

In the absence of District Minister S.T. Somashekar, Chamaraja Karnataka Janapada Academy Chairperson B. Manjamma Jogati along with MLA L. Nagendra opened the event be beating drums.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Nagendra called upon the people to protect and promote rich folk art for the next generation. “The folklore helps in building a responsible society. The uniqueness of this art has been conveying experience in life through entertainment. This was still surviving in rural areas and it was the duty of everyone to protect it for the coming generation,” he added.

Academy Chairperson B. Manjamma Jogati said “One can master art through dedication, hard work and devotion. Parents must make their children to learn at least one art form.”

Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) Chairman L. R. Mahadevaswamy, MyLAC Chairman N.V. Phaneesh, Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Hemanth Kumar Gowda, Janapada Academy Member-Convener G.R. Srivatsa, Academy Registrar N. Namratha, Kannada and Culture Department Assistant Director H. Chennappa and others were present.