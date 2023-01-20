Ban orders around exam centres

January 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) scheduled to hold written competitive exam for appointment to Group C posts in the Directorate of Municipal Administration and appointment of Assistant Town Planners in the Planning Department at two centres in the city on Jan. 21 and 22, the City Police have clamped prohibitory orders around the centres on both the days.

The two centres where the exam will be held are Maharaja PU College on JLB Road and Maharani PU Science College for Girls on JLB road, both coming under Lakshmipuram Police Station limits.

In order to ensure smooth conduct of the exam, the Police have clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 Cr.PC in 200 mt.radius of both the exam centres from 6 am to 6 pm.

Accordingly, barring the candidates and exam officials, public and vehicular movement around the centres has been restricted Also, all Photocopy shops in the vicinity of the centres have been asked to shut down during exam hours on both the days, according to a press release issued by the Office of the City Police Commissioner.