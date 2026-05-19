Bandipur anti-poaching camps get better facilities
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Bandipur anti-poaching camps get better facilities

May 19, 2026

Safari revenue, CSR funds provide new roof, drinking water supply, solar-powered borewells

Mysore/Mysuru: Anti-Poaching Camps (APCs) at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve are being upgraded with improved infrastructure and basic facilities.

The tiger reserve has 53 APCs across different locations and the upgradation works are being taken up using revenue generated from safari operations, Forest Department funds and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) grants.

As most camps lack electricity connections, rooftop solar panels are being installed to ensure round-the-clock power supply. The 2-kv solar units, supported by battery systems, are also being used to pump water through solar-powered borewells to provide drinking water to forest watchers and other personnel stationed at the camps.

The roofs of the camps are being rebuilt using quality materials, while beds and other essential amenities are also being provided. Exterior walls are being repainted as part of the renovation works.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director S. Prabhakaran said that APC staff and Forest Watchers played a key role in wildlife and forest protection. He said that the welfare measures would be implemented in phases across all 53 camps.

He added that the ICICI Foundation had provided 2-kv solar panels under its CSR initiative, helping ensure potable water supply at the camps.

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