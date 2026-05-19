Case of son killing mother: Father, son among four arrested

May 19, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Jayapura Police have arrested four persons including a man and his son for allegedly murdering a woman and trying to destroy the body by setting it on fire. The incident had taken place at K. Madahalli, Jayapura hobli in the taluk.

While the deceased has been identified as Sudha (48), the arrested accused are 29-year-old Shivarudrappa (son of Sudha), 55-year-old Nanjundaiah (husband of Sudha) and two of their relatives 22-year-old Abhi and 20-year-old Akash, residents of K. Madahalli in Jayapura hobli.

Addressing media persons at his office yesterday, Mysuru Superintendent of Police (SP) Mallikarjun Baladandi said that he had received a call on Sunday afternoon from an unknown person, who said that a son had murdered his mother and had burnt the body secretly.

He further said that based on the information, he had instructed Jayapura Sub-Inspector to visit the spot immediately. When the Sub-Inspector visited the house of the murder victim and inspected, he found blood stains and on further enquiry, the murder came to light following which Shivarudrappa was taken into custody and interrogated during which he confessed of killing his mother as he had suspected his mother having illicit affair.

Continuing, the SP said that about three months ago, someone had recorded a video of Sudha riding pillion on a bike with a stranger, following which Shivarudrappa began to suspect that his mother was having an illicit relationship.

Shivarudrappa, who had recently moved to a house in J.P. Nagar in Mysuru, went to the village on Sunday morning and confronted his mother Sudha.

As wordy duel ensued between them, Shivarudrappa, in a fit of rage, assaulted Sudha with a stick on her head. As Sudha screamed for help, her mother Kempamma, who was residing nearby, rushed to her help following which Shivarudrappa fled from the spot.

Meanwhile, Shivarudrappa’s relatives Abhi and Akash tried to shift the seriously injured Sudha to a hospital but she succumbed to injuries midway. They then called Shivarudrappa over the phone and informed him about it, who in turn informed the matter to his father Nanjundaiah.

They then decided to destroy the body and at about 11 am, they got firewood transported in a tractor to their agricultural field located on the road leading to Kaniyanahundi and set the body of Sudha on fire.

When the Police reached the spot in the evening, the body was still burning. The Cops then doused the fire and collected Sudha’s skull and bones. The Police also recovered Sudha’s Mangalya and earrings from the spot.

It is said that it was only Shivarudrappa who had assaulted his mother while the remaining three helped in destroying the evidence.

Jayapura Police, who have registered a case in this regard, are investigating.