UoM to restore heritage Dr. Radhakrishnan Centre

May 19, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The University of Mysore (UoM) has decided to renovate the dilapidated building housing Dr. S. Radhakrishnan Centre for Philosophy and Indian Culture, commonly called Dr. Radhakrishnan Centre, at Saraswathipuram.

The decision comes a day after Star of Mysore published a report on the partial collapse of the bungalow once occupied by former President and philosopher Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Taking serious note of the issue, UoM Registrar M.K. Savitha, along with senior officials, inspected the bungalow yesterday.

Speaking to SOM, Savitha said all rooms and the upper portions of the structure were examined during the inspection. “One section has suffered damage due to vegetation growth, but the remaining portions of the building are stable. We have decided to repair and renovate the damaged section,” she said.

She added that discussions have already been held with Commissioner of the Department of Archaeology, Heritage and Museums, A. Devaraju and that an engineering team is scheduled to inspect the site.

“As this is a heritage structure, expert engineers will prepare the renovation plan. If the estimated cost is manageable, the University will take up the work directly. If the expenditure is high, we will seek grants from the Government,” Savitha explained.

The building had earlier been renovated by Prof. M.R. Doreswamy, founder of PES Institutions, Bengaluru. Though his successors had reportedly assured support for further restoration works, no progress had been made so far.

“I will soon meet Prof. Doreswamy’s son and request their support. Whether through donors, the University or the Archaeology Department, the building will be restored and preserved. We will not allow it to deteriorate,” Savitha asserted.