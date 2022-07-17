Bankers-MSME meet discusses many issues

July 17, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru District Industries Centre (DIC) recently organised interaction between bankers and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), in association with Hebbal Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association (HIEMA) at its convention centre.

The bankers, who participated are State Bank of India, Canara Bank, SIDBI, KSFC and Bank of India. In his welcome address, N.H. Jayanth, President of HIEMA, highlighted the problems faced by industrialists and requested bankers not to insist on khata and tax-paid receipt for renewals. He also raised the issue of Hootagalli City Municipal Council (CMC) which charges more than double taxes when compared to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

DIC Deputy Director Varde Gowda highlighted various schemes offered by the Government for industrial units. He assured industrialists that there will not be any delay in attending to their problems. He informed that Mysuru’s infrastructure has got a boost with new highways, rail and air connectivity and more industries will set shop here.

Lead Bank Manager Dinesh said that he was aware of the problems of industrialists and also highlighted problems faced by bankers. He requested industrialists to contact him in case of any banking grievances.

Canara Bank Divisional Manager Jayashree and her team presented various loan schemes of the Bank. Assistant General Manager of SIDBI Albert gave a presentation on the schemes of SIDBI. Nagesh of KSFC spoke about various loan schemes available with the Karnataka State Finance Corporation.

State Bank of India Branch Manager Satish gave the presentation on various loan schemes of SBI and Manjunath of Bank of India explained the various schemes available at his bank.

Secretary of Mysore Industries Association (MIA) Suresh Kumar Jain and President of SC&ST Association Manjunath highlighted the problems faced by industries due to certain problems created by bankers.

Hon. Secretary of HIEMA C.M. Subramanian informed that as per the Government order, the Hootagalli CMC is not supposed to collect any taxes as it does not provide infrastructure facilities to the entire Hebbal Industrial Area and the KIADB and HIEMA are maintaining the infrastructure.

Due to bankers’ insistence, industrialists were left with no other option but to pay a huge tax to get the tax-paid receipt, he added. For further information, Subramanian can be contacted on Mob: 88808-88852 or e-mail: [email protected]