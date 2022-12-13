Barricades spoiling aesthetics around Hardinge Circle

Sir,
While I deeply appreciate the thought of installing barricades at the Hardinge Circle (also known as Aar-gate) was to reduce accidents, it is also admissible that it is not only an eyesore in front of one of the most iconic junctions in the city but also a traffic bottleneck now.
Considering that crores of rupees were spent to build the so called Raja Marga on the Albert Victor Road which is one of the roads entering this junction from the western side and also the world famous Mysore Palace existing just next to it at the southern side, these barricades look cheap and just spoil the remaining aesthetics of the area surrounding it.
As per the report in SOM dated Sept. 10, 2022, it is clear that the Police Department which has installed it wants to keep this temporary structure as a permanent solution to reduce accidents. As an alternative, in the interest of retaining the aesthetics of the place and bringing back its old glory (if ever there was any), I request the officials concerned to mull over the choice of implementing rumbler strips at the entry points of all the roads that are meeting at this junction.
This can reduce the speed of the vehicles before entering the Circle and also help gain the driver’s attention which in turn can reduce accidents.
– Mukund Gramani, Mysuru, 6.12.2022
When the iconic South Parade, whose name itself was so familiar with every college goer and citizens in Bangalore was renamed as Mahatma Gandhi Road-MG Road, the reason given by the politicians in power and others was that the country wanted to move on from its colonial days, after independence.
He we go in Mysore, the names Hardinge Cicrle, commemorating the British Viceroy at that time, and Albert Victor Road, again a British Royal person at that time , still lingers on!
Narendra Modi wants thousands of Visas for Indians to Britain, students etc.. although India has about 1000 universities! So, prattling about colonial rule and independence etc.. nonsense, the country has not move on at all!
Even claiming the current Indian PM as Indian , although he does want to be recognised as British, born, educated and worked in Britain, with his parents born in Britain!
As for the deluded claim ” world famous Mysore Palace”, I asked my friends in Canada, Australia, US, Britain , Germany and France, about it, and they all do not know! All they know is Buckingham Palace and Versailles Palace!
As for the traffic etc.., remember Modi’s India is breeding humans like rats, and Mysore population has quadrupled in a matter of 4 decades. Indian love cars, because, car is a prestige symbol.
When Chamundu Hill structure is destroyed by heavy car traffic on its Road, why concern about this British heritage called Hardinge circle?