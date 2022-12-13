Barricades spoiling aesthetics around Hardinge Circle

December 13, 2022

Sir,

While I deeply appreciate the thought of installing barricades at the Hardinge Circle (also known as Aar-gate) was to reduce accidents, it is also admissible that it is not only an eyesore in front of one of the most iconic junctions in the city but also a traffic bottleneck now.

Considering that crores of rupees were spent to build the so called Raja Marga on the Albert Victor Road which is one of the roads entering this junction from the western side and also the world famous Mysore Palace existing just next to it at the southern side, these barricades look cheap and just spoil the remaining aesthetics of the area surrounding it.

As per the report in SOM dated Sept. 10, 2022, it is clear that the Police Department which has installed it wants to keep this temporary structure as a permanent solution to reduce accidents. As an alternative, in the interest of retaining the aesthetics of the place and bringing back its old glory (if ever there was any), I request the officials concerned to mull over the choice of implementing rumbler strips at the entry points of all the roads that are meeting at this junction.

This can reduce the speed of the vehicles before entering the Circle and also help gain the driver’s attention which in turn can reduce accidents.

– Mukund Gramani, Mysuru, 6.12.2022

