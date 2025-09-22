In Briefs

Basava Ratha to arrive in city tomorrow

September 22, 2025

Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha State Secretary Sharana Mahadevappa said that the ‘Basava Ratha’ launched as part of Basava Samskruti campaign will  arrive in the city from Kodagu at 10 am on Sept. 23.

Addressing a preliminary meeting of Basava Samskruti Abhiyaana – Mysuru Samiti members at Suttur Mutt premises at the foot of Chamundi Hill here recently, Mahadevappa said that the community members will receive the Ratha at Hinkal on Hunsur road when it arrives from Kodagu tomorrow.

Later, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, along with ‘Basava Ratha’ will launch ‘Basava Saamarasyada Nadige,’ a harmony march in front of the park at Niveditanagar. Members of various community  associations and Seers of several Mutts will take part in the march, he said adding that the Ratha will arrive at Suttur Mutt passing through Chamundipuram Circle at 11.30 am. He further said, following the arrival of the Ratha, several cultural programmes will be held at Suttur Mutt premises.

Basava Balagagala Okkuta President Nagaraj Byathalli, former President Pradeep Kumar and a host of community leaders and Seers attended the preliminary meeting.

