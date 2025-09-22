Clearing blocked drains: Heights of corruption

September 22, 2025

Sir,

Apropos to the letter that appeared in Star of Mysore dated Sept.17 in this column, I wish to supplement further that Rs. 6,000 per house in Naidunagar to clear blocked drainage is just the tip of the iceberg.

When the new drainage pipes were replaced with old ones on the sub-main roads, each house owner was forcibly charged thousands and thousands of rupees to get the connections replaced to the newly laid pipes.

The audacity of the demand for a bribe by the politician/official was really abominable to say the least.

As there was no alternative to the hapless owners, they had to budge before their demand due to various reasons.

All these occurrences unambiguously expose the fact that corruption is so deeply deep-rooted that even tens of Modis or Yogis or Himantas at all levels may not be able to eradicate corruption, although it could be curtailed to some extent.

With all these, true patriots nonetheless have hopes since 2014 that there will be a renaissance in the system in the near future.

—N. Suresh Prasad

Naidunagar

18.9.2025