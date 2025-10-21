Basketball tourney champions
Photo News

Basketball tourney champions

October 21, 2025


The boys team of Hari Vidyalaya Composite Pre-University College, Mysuru, won the District-level Basketball Tournament 2025-26 organised by Department of Pre-University Education in city recently. Seen in the picture are (standing from left – top row) Manohar Singh, Preetham, Manith Kumar, Nithin and Guruprasad; (standing from left – middle row) Maali Paras, Nigam, Dhanush and Santhosh with (sitting from left) Physical Education Director Srikanth, Coach and Dean Brijesh Patel, Secretary Bhagavan and Co-ordinator Ramu.


