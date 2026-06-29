BEML-KIADB Road crater-ridden  

June 29, 2026

Dust clouds on dry days; muddy, waterlogged stretch during rains

Mysuru: A severely damaged stretch of road connecting the Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) area to the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) Main Road in the Mysuru Industrial Area is causing hardship to motorists and disrupting the movement of industrial traffic.

Star of Mysore reader Vijay Kumar has said that years of neglect have left the road in a deplorable condition, with a large portion of the carriageway becoming unusable due to extensive damage.

He claimed that the narrow motorable portion of the road forces trucks, employee buses and two-wheelers to negotiate the stretch in a single file, resulting in frequent traffic bottlenecks, particularly during peak hours.

According to him, the condition of the road worsens with changing weather. During dry spells, heavy vehicles raise thick clouds of dust, while rains turn the damaged stretch into a slushy, waterlogged patch, making it difficult for motorists and posing a risk of damage to vehicles.

He also questioned the installation of traffic signals on the stretch despite the poor condition of the road. “It is ironic that modern traffic signals have been installed on a road that has become virtually unmotorable. Repairing the road should have been the priority,” he remarked.

Deteriorated unfinished patch

Vijay Kumar further pointed out that an unfinished patch of the road has deteriorated over the years, with deep potholes and uneven surfaces making travel hazardous.

Vijay Kumar also drew attention to the accumulation of garbage along the roadside, alleging that the absence of a proper waste collection system has aggravated the problem.

He said that plastic waste and litter clog the damaged portions of the road, while dust and debris create an unhygienic environment. The contrast, he said, is particularly evident after crossing the adjoining Infosys campus road, where motorists move from a well-maintained stretch to a badly damaged industrial road.

Urging the KIADB to take immediate action, the reader called for comprehensive repairs to the road, proper drainage, regular garbage clearance and improved maintenance of the industrial area.

“Restoring the road to a safe and motorable condition will benefit thousands of employees and transport operators using the stretch every day. It will also improve the overall infrastructure supporting Mysuru’s industrial growth,” Vijay Kumar said.