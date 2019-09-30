Bengali Assn. to celebrate Durga Puja from Oct. 4 to Oct.8
News

Bengali Assn. to celebrate Durga Puja from Oct. 4 to Oct.8

September 30, 2019

Mysuru:  Durga Puja is one of the most famous festivals celebrated in honour of Goddess Durga during Navaratri by Hindus all over the world.

Durga Puja’s first day is Mahalaya which heralds the advent of the Goddess’ celebrations and worship begins on Sasthi (Oct. 4).   The celebrations end with Vijayadashami (the day of victory on demons) when, amid loud chants and drum beats, idols are carried in huge processions to local rivers,  where they are immersed (Visarjan).

Bengali Association, Mysuru, will celebrate Durga Puja from Oct. 4 to Oct.8 at Anjaneyaswamy temple (Choultry), adjacent to CFTRI on KRS Road. The grand idols of Goddess Durga are open for visitors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT POSTS
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching