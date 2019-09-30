Bengali Assn. to celebrate Durga Puja from Oct. 4 to Oct.8

September 30, 2019

Mysuru: Durga Puja is one of the most famous festivals celebrated in honour of Goddess Durga during Navaratri by Hindus all over the world.

Durga Puja’s first day is Mahalaya which heralds the advent of the Goddess’ celebrations and worship begins on Sasthi (Oct. 4). The celebrations end with Vijayadashami (the day of victory on demons) when, amid loud chants and drum beats, idols are carried in huge processions to local rivers, where they are immersed (Visarjan).

Bengali Association, Mysuru, will celebrate Durga Puja from Oct. 4 to Oct.8 at Anjaneyaswamy temple (Choultry), adjacent to CFTRI on KRS Road. The grand idols of Goddess Durga are open for visitors.

