Talent has no gender: Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa

September 30, 2019

Writer Dr. K.P. Lalitha’s two works titled ‘Vivechane’ and ‘Shodhaneya Hadiyalli’ released

Mysuru: Talent has no gender, opined celebrated Writer, senior Littérateur and Saraswathi Samman awardee Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa. He was speaking after releasing Writer Dr. K.P. Lalitha’s (Rashmi Nanjappa Kallichanda) two works titled ‘Vivechane’ and ‘Shodhaneya Hadiyalli’ at Rani Bahadur Auditorium on Hunsur Road in Manasagangothri last Friday. Dr. Lalitha serves as a Professor at Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies, Manasagangothri.

“There might be difference in their perception for men and women, but talent has no gender in my opinion. Compared to men, women have more in-depth knowledge in certain subjects,” Bhyrappa said.

“There is a lot of information related to Kodava culture in Dr. Lalitha’s books. In fact, most of the things I know about Kodava culture is through these books. She has discussed in detail about Kodava marriage, tradition, widow marriage and other related matters. One cannot tag her as feminist just because of her writing. It is very difficult to balance between working life and interest in literature. We need to recognise talent in women and encourage them to write,” he added.

Speaking after inaugurating the event, former VC of University of Mysore (UoM) and KSOU Prof. K.S. Rangappa said that money had become prime attraction in the present society resulting in drastic decrease in number of persons who are interested in literature.

UoM VC Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar presided over the function. Former Prasaranga Director Prof. C. Naganna spoke about the book ‘Shodhaneya Hadiyalli’ and Karnataka University VC Prof. C.B. Honnu Siddhartha spoke about the book ‘Vivechane’. Littérateur Prof. Pradhan Gurudatta, Director of UoM’s Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies Prof. Nilgiri Talwar, Writer Dr. K.P. Lalitha and others were present.

