Delhi High Court adjourns hearing on D.K. Shivakumar’s bail plea to Oct. 14

September 30, 2019

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court today sought response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the baila pplication filed by D.K. Shivakumar in a money laundering case. The court also asked it to file a status report and listed the matter for further hearing on Oct. 14.

Earlier, Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar had rejected the Karnataka Congress leader’s bail application. On Sept. 17, D.K. Shivakumar was sent to 14 days of judicial custody, which ends of Oct. 1. Shivakumar, who was arrested in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Enforcement Directorate, had approached the High Court challenging the trial court’s order denying him bail.

MP D.K. Suresh summoned by ED

In a related development, the ED this morning issued a notice to Congress MP from Bengaluru Rural D.K. Suresh, younger brother of D.K. Shivakumar, asking him to appear before it within a week.

