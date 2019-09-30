Prof. B.S. Vijayaraghavan conferred ‘State Sangeetha Vidwan’ Award

September 30, 2019

Mysuru: Tourism and Kannada and Culture Minister C.T. Ravi conferred the prestigious ‘State Sangeetha Vidwan’ Award on Music Scholar Prof. B.S. Vijayaraghavan during the inauguration of Dasara Cultural Programmes at Mysore Palace premises yesterday. The award carries a cash prize of Rs.5 lakh and a citation.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravi said that Dasara stands testimony to cultural richness and civilisation. Maintaining that India stands at the top in cultural richness, he said that at the same time our country does not lag behind in modernisation.

Touching upon the issue of cultural diversity, Ravi said that nowadays many people are talking about pluralism. But the fact is that our country has very much recognised cultural diversity and pluralism.

District Minister V. Somanna said that arts and history are indicators of a nation’s cultural richness. Stressing on the need for spreading the glorious legacy of Dasara to the entire nation, Somanna observed that the cultural programme was going to be a feast for music lovers.

KR MLA S.A. Ramdas, who presided, said that the erstwhile Mysore Maharajas inspired many musicians of their times.

Recalling the contribution of Maharajas in the promotion of music, Ramdas said that marking Jayachamaraja Wadiyar’s birth centenary celebrations, a Dawn-to-Dusk Music and Culture Programme (6 am to 6 pm) will be held on Oct.8, in which 800 artistes are expected to take part.

Vidu. Dr. Radhika Nandakumar (Mysuru) presenting a dance feature on ‘Sri Vidya Asthana Natya’ based on the work of JC Wadiyar.

He called upon everyone to make the event a grand success, as a fitting tribute to Jayachamaraja Wadiyar.

Vid. B.S. Vijayaraghavan-Jayalakshmi couple were felicitated on the occasion.

Earlier, Revenue Minister R. Ashoka inaugurated the nine-day Dasara Cultural Programmes in the Palace premises by lighting the lamp. On the inaugural day, Vidu. Dr. Radhika Nandakumar and team presented a dance-drama based on the work of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, MPs Pratap Simha and S. Muniswamy, MLA L. Nagendra, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, ZP President Parimala Shyam, DC Abhiram G. Sankar, ZP CEO K. Jyothi, Kannada and Culture Director Janaki, Assistant Director K. Channappa, Dasara Cultural Sub-Committee President Phanish and others were present.

The Dasara Cultural Prog. is being held at eight different venues in city — Mysore Palace premises, Jaganmohan Palace, Ganabharathi, Sri Nadabrahma Sangeetha Sabha, Kiru Rangamandra (Mini Theatre), Kalamandira, Town Hall and Chikka Gadiyara (Dufferin Clock Tower).

